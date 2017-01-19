Dubai Hospital expands nephrology department

According to the hospital’s statistics, there has been a 10 to 15 per cent yearly rise in the number of patients seeking care at the nephrology department. In 2016, the nephrology department, which provided care for dialysis patients with acute and chronic kidney ailments, received 106 patients per day and 33,300 annually. This is a notable increase from 2007 — when the department was first established — where the number of patients did not exceed 25,000 annually.