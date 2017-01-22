Dubai health body starts happy employee programme

Dubai: Employees at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the emirate’s health regulator, can soon hope to find more reasons to smile.
On Sunday, DHA officials announced the launch of the five-standard Happiness Serotonin Programme for their employees.
The programme’s name is a reference to the chemical produced in the human body that helps boost feelings of well-being.
The five benchmarks of employee happiness are: Recognition and motivation, enhancing communication, justice and transparency, health and prevention and positive work environment.
Happiness helps make employees more productive, said Amnah Al Suwaidi, the DHA’s human resources department director.