Consumers warned of medications containing dangerous substances

Dubai: Community members have been warned from using some medications containing carcinogenic substances that pose a danger to children and cardiac patients.
The warning was issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, which issued 12 circulars to all relevant authorities regarding warnings about the safety of pharmaceutical products and that there are counterfeit medicines containing chemical substances that may endanger children’s lives and cause a sharp increase or decrease in blood pressure for cardiovascular patients.
Dr Ameen Hussain Al Ameri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing at the ministry and Chairman of the Higher Pharmaceutical Vigilance Committee, said that the UAE is adopting stern measures to crack down on drug counterfeiting and fraud in coordination with customs and security authorities.
The warning include a number of pharmaceuticals involving Homeopathic teething products, ‘XtraHRD’, ‘N-desmethyl tadalafil’, ‘Goldreallas Original’,’Platinum Weight’, ‘Solution’, ‘Ginseng for Reinforcing Kidney’, ‘Fat Loss Metabolizer-Solution’, ‘X-treme Beauty’ Slim’, ‘Shenjingpian’, ‘Old Chinese’, and ‘Lean Extreme Max’.