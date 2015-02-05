Boy loses toe after foot trapped in hotel escalator

After the incident, Stanley’s mother Helen Wood has launched an awareness campaign on her Facebook page, alerting other parents to the danger of soft rubber sandals. “Our holiday turned into a nightmare and it all happened so quickly giving us hardly any time to react. We thought wearing these soft closed rubber sandals was safer for kids as it protected the feet. However, when Stanley lost his toe, we realised that we are not the only parents dealing with this and there have been several lawsuits against a famous company that produces these colourful, soft rubber sandals that kids love so much. I will go back to UK and launch an awareness campaign to caution all parents and save our little children from such a horrific injury,” she told Gulf News on Monday.