Al Jalila Foundation initiates study for osteoporosis

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, Chief Executive Officer, Al Jalila Foundation said: “Vitamin D deficiency has become a global health concern. Studies have shown that insufficient levels of Vitamin D can lead to a number of chronic illnesses and life-threatening diseases. As the ‘Year of Giving’ kicks off we are grateful to Gargash Enterprises for their support and look forward to working together on this important study to advance medical research, improve patients’ lives and contribute to a healthier and happier nation.”

Shehab Gargash, board member of Gargash Enterprises, said: “With more than a 70 per cent prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency among the UAE population, we see it as our privilege, as well as our duty, to be part of this noble cause, and we are proud to stand side by side with the Al Jalila Foundation and Dubai Bone & Joint Center to accomplish it. The journey ahead of us to raise awareness is a long one, but with the Mercedes-Benz mobile clinic Sprinter vehicles that Gargash Enterprises has contributed, we have the confidence that the research team will be fully equipped for the challenges they may face and we look forward to raising awareness about osteoporosis and Vitamin D deficiency and thus helping people learn about treatment and prevention.”