A difficult journey that is well worth it

“My wife went through the daily hormonal injections that come with IVF, as well as the egg collection and embryo implantation. Two of the embryos produced at the end of this attempt turned out to match my thalassemic daughter’s HLA, and the doctors said they would implant both to increase the chances of a successful pregnancy. As it turned out, my wife became pregnant, and we were then blessed with fraternal twin boys,” Sameer said.