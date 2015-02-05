63-year-old woman gives birth to a baby girl in Dubai

The parents of the baby — the Sri Lankan mother and her 61-year-old husband from Chennai, India — declined to disclose their names or other details. However, the woman said both she and her husband were overjoyed with the birth of their daughter. “My family and I am thrilled with this birth,” she told Gulf News on Monday.

Hospital sources added the woman who had two grown-up children from a previous marriage, had her last child 13 years ago. After getting married the second time, she underwent IVF to have this baby. The woman’s husband works in Ras Al Khaimah.