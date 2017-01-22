6.5kg tumour removed in Dubai

The patient had a bloated stomach and abdomen for the past few years, which made it difficult for her to walk or breathe easily. She had previously undergone High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) — (a procedure that gives off high frequency sound waves to shrink the fibroids) in Germany, which failed, as she waited for nearly two years for the fibroid to shrink. The patient was even told by doctors in Germany and Belgium that even through open surgery they would not be able to save her uterus. She was then referred to IMH, where other options were discussed after which, she underwent fibroid removal through laparoscopic (key hole) surgery.