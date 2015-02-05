4kg kidney tumour removed in a rare surgery

The patient underwent a battery of tests, CT scans and other radiological reports before the surgeons decided to perform the surgery. All tests were performed in the hospital’s newly opened state-of-the-art Oncosurgical GI clinic.

Dr Badri added: “The first step was to secure the vascularity to ensure there is absolutely no blood supply to the tumour. We managed to get the mass out while keeping the organs intact but we needed to remove a part of the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen as it was attached to the mass. When we removed a part of this muscle, the lung was exposed and we fitted a pipe to help the lung expand normally. After four days, when the lung function was back to normal, we removed the pipe.”