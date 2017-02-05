11 primary health centres in Dubai globally accredited

As per 2016 statistics, almost 80 per cent of the hospitals in Dubai are internationally accredited. In terms of DHA health facilities, all 11 DHA primary health centres have international accreditations. In 2016, DHA hospitals and health centres received an international accreditation for the fourth time in a row. Latifa Hospital, Dubai Hospital and Rashid Hospital earned Joint Commission International’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation and Thalassemia Centre earned Joint Commission International’s (JCIs) Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Care Accreditation for the fourth time in a row. The Airport Medical Centre earned JCI’s Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Care Accreditation for the third time in a row. The hospitals and health centres received the accreditation for demonstrating continuous compliance with JCI’s internationally recognised standards.