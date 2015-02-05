YearOfGiving: Virtual dialogue kicks off

Another user interacting with Al Roumi @abdullahka tweeted: “You should include community service classes as a mandatory course or hours in school’s/university curriculums.” Al Roomi thanked Abdullah, and said it was a good suggestion.The virtual dialogue is being held in the run-up to the Giving Retreat scheduled on Wednesday under the directive of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.