The World Government Summit (WGS) 2017 started in Dubai on Sunday and concluded on Tuesday. Here's how the events unfolded.
Tuesday
4.00pm
Seven initiatives for Arab youth launched
Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, announced seven initiatives as part of The National Arab Youth Strategy during the last session of the World Government Summit.
He took the stage, while surrounded by a group of young men and women who participated in the Arab Youth Forum, which took place on the side lines of the summit.
Before the participants shared their ideas, aspirations, and strategies for the future of the Arab World, Shaikh Mansour kicked off the session referring to a changing figure on the screen above him.
“You will see a number that is increasing by the second. This number is not the number of victims of war or the number of losses in the oil sector nor is it the figures fluctuating in the stock market or the number of terrorist attacks. This number refers to the increase in the most important wealth we have, which is the Arab youth,” he said.
Describing young Arabs as “an emblem of hope,” Shaikh Mansour pointed out that they are the largest demographic in the region, which makes them the “makers of the future.”
"The best approach to the youth strategy is to refer to the youth themselves," he said.
2.23pm
And the winners are...
The One-Stop-App: The Winner is the Mobile Government of Kazakhstan. https://t.co/jNPPclYew6 #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
Transport and Infrastructure Category: the Winner is Road and Transport Authority, Dubai, UAE @RTA_Dubai https://t.co/jNPPclYew6— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
Trade & Economy Category: The winner is Vendors at Government from the Singapore Ministry of Finance https://t.co/jNPPclYew6 #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
Safety & Security Category: The winner is @DubaiPoliceHQ from the #UAE https://t.co/jNPPclYew6 #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
Environment Category: The winner is Easti Energia from Estonian Energy Company. https://t.co/jNPPclYew6 #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
Tourism Category: The winner is @VisitAbuDhabi by Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, UAE. https://t.co/jNPPclYew6 #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
Social Affairs Category: The winner is #Germany. https://t.co/jNPPclYew6 #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
Health Category Winner: Guardians of Health by the Ministry of Health in Brazil. https://t.co/jNPPclYew6 #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
Education Category Winner: Learning Potential by the Australian Government of Education & Training. https://t.co/jNPPclYew6 #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
2.18pm
World Government Summit Awards Ceremony
Watch Live Now: #WorldGovSummit Awards Ceremony https://t.co/jNPPclYew6— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
2.16pm
7 initiatives as part of National Arab Youth Strategy
HH Sheikh Mansour announces seven initiatives as part of The National Arab Youth Strategy. #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
The 1st initiative is a centre that works directly with Arab Youth; it will be led by them & their vision across the region. #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
The 2nd initiative involves the holding of the second Arab Youth Forum to provide young Arabs with a platform for dialogue. #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
The 3rd initiative is establishing a youth opportunity platform that allows them to benefit from capacity-building programs. #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
The 4th initiative will work on an annual Arab Youth Report that sheds light on young citizens’ dreams and aspirations. #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
The 5th initiative is a set of student exchange programs for Arab Youth to study at different universities around the world. #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
The 6th initiative is establishing youth circles held across the entire Arab World with the inclusion of 22 Arab countries. #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
The 7th initiative is a platform for Arab Youth to work on the economy and use crowdsourcing as a model for the future #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
2.08pm
Safety is key for nuclear plants, says IAEA head
Dubai: Spent radioactive nuclear rods expelled from the world's 440 nuclear power plants can be safely disposed of thanks to a new deep-earth geological facility that is expected to open in Finland in 2022, says the world's top nuclear official.
Radioactive waste will be buried deep within shields of rock where the plan is that it will be undisturbed for one million years to avoid human exposure.
In the UAE, the Western Region Barakah nuclear plant is on track for completion in 2020. With four reactors online, the facility will deliver up to a quarter of the UAE’s electricity needs and save up to 12 million tonnes in carbon emissions every year.
The first of the four reactors is expected to go online this year.
Yukiya Amano, Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told delegates Tuesday on the final day of the World Government Summit that contrary to some global public health concerns, burying high-level nuclear waste deep in the earth is a safe measure.
“It is difficult to deal witth higher levels of waste, spent fuel,” Amano said. “There is a way, geological disposal.”
Amano said in “Finland, a project is making very good progress. It's due to start operating in 2022.”
Spent rods with lower and medium levels of radioactive materials are easier to dispose of, he said.
There are 60 such nuclear reactors now under construction around the world with the help and guidance of IAEA, he said.
Amano said that the IAEA has been “working in close cooperation” with the UAE since the Barakah project started to ensure highest levels of safety and proper training.
Phillipe Jamet, Former Commissioner to the French Nuclear Safety Authority, told summit delegates that “there is a need for a huge investment in safety. I don't think a country can acquire nuclear without technical confidence.”
Revised UAE nuclear power safety measures prompted by the Japanese nuclear disaster five years ago will bolster the Western Region’s Barakah nuclear power plant’s capacity to withstand extreme events.
Stricter measures stem from a UAE review following the catastrophic failure of the Japanese Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on March 11, 2011 when it was swamped by an earthquake-triggered tsunami.
Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), said in an earlier interview that creating a safety culture in the UAE nuclear industry is paramount to avoid such a tragedy from being repeated here in the face of extreme natural disasters.
“A strong safety culture is critical to the success of nuclear energy in the UAE. At the FANR, we aim to instil values and behaviour that prioritise the protection of the UAE’s residents and environment above any competing interests,” said Viktorsson.
1.34pm
@HHShkMohd, in presence of @HamdanMohammed & Maktoum bin Mohammed, receives Executive Chairman of Cisco & Co-Founder of LinkedIn #Dubai— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 14, 2017
1.31pm
Solar energy to power Dubai desalination plants
Dubai: Solar-powered reverse osmosis is set to reduce the expense of Dubai converting seawater into potable fresh water, said Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority on Tuesday.
Speaking at the fifth edition of the World Government Summit, Al Tayer said Dewa is working on powering its desalinated water plants with solar power to generate 305 million gallons per day by 2030.
By using lower cost renewable energy to power desal plants, Al Tayer said Dewa will save $13 billion between now and 2030.
Another major change in deslination for Dewa will be the addition of massive new underwater reservoirs that can store up to 50 million gallons of fresh water a day, he told delegates.
The underground cache of fresh water will greatly boost Dubai's longterm water security by puttting huge reserves away for a growing population.
The new reservoirs “will provide the emirate with a reserve of 5,100 million gallons for 75 days for the security of the emirate,” he said.
Al Tayer said the subterranean tanks won't affect taste or quality of the water.
Proper future planning by Dewa, will help future generations to “be capable of keeping pace witth the future,” Al Tayer said.
Thee solar power needed to power desalination will be provided primarily by the Shaikh Mohammad Solar facility in Dubai that is expected to eventually deliver 25 per cent of Dubai's total power with 5,000 MW of new electricity.
1.05pm
What makes Silicon Valley stand out?
Revealed: if a government official said I want to create a Silicon Valley in my country, what would they need to do? https://t.co/4Txzd3Ewz9— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
DENSE NETWORK. Is the reason Silicon Valley stands out. Dense Network helps find talent, capital, expertise for scale-up. #WorldGovSummit pic.twitter.com/umc1PPY9FK— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
TALENT: Government officials need to facilitate discovery and form a network of talent. Thats whats needed to create new Silicon Valleys. pic.twitter.com/Cos9SG1txu— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
12.51pm
. @LinkedIn Exec Chairman @reidhoffman speaks about risks, entrepreneurship and startups at #WorldGovSummit pic.twitter.com/jM2tZHFQLP— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
12.34pm
MUST READ: 40% of companies around the world will not exist in 10 years. Says John Chambers, watch now: https://t.co/4Txzd3Ewz9— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
"The digitisation impact will have 3 to 5 X the economic and job opportunity of the internet today." John Chambers @Cisco pic.twitter.com/bcWnFK1cJ3— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
12.31pm
Shaikh Mohammad takes closer look at flying pod
Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took a much closer look on Tuesday at the World Government Summit in Dubai of a new flying car to begin trials in Dubai in July.
Surrounded by security and an entourage, Shaikh Mohammad walked the outdoor grounds of the summit site at Madinat Jumeirah to examine the eight-propeller autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) on display for 4,000 delegates at the summit to view.
Shaikh Mohammad was met by Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA), and the two spoke for a few minutes.
On Monday, Al Tayer announced that the Chinese-produced aircraft drone dubbed EHANG184, can carry a single passenger for up to 30 minutes.
He said that passengers will simply climb into the pilotless vehicle, push preset destination buttons and the self-flying pod will deliver the rider to anywhere within Dubai.
The pod trials will be followed by driverless trials of other forms of public transport for which RTA has oversight including taxis, mini-buses, trams and boats.
Dubai's $6 billion Metro is already a proven, driverless form of public transport that carries 600,000 passengers a day across the Red and Green lines in the city.
12.18pm
Mohammad launches 10X initiative at World Government Summit
By Jumana Khamis, Staff Reporter
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoun, launched a new initiative called '10X,' asking each Dubai government entity to think outside the box and come up with three initiatives yearly, that will place Dubai ahead of other cities.
He announced the initiative during a session at the World Government Summit, highlighting that Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, will follow up with each government entity annually.
Shaikh Mohammad also announced that his latest book is in the printing process and will be available to the public soon.
"In my book, I talk about leadership and administration, as well as positivity and happiness. I hope it will benefit you all," he said to the audience.
11.52am
Shaikh Mohammad visits media centre at summit
Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai visited the Media Centre on Tuesday morning, the final day of World Government Summit in Dubai.
During a brief visit, Shaikh Mohammad appeared to be in a good mood walking briskly, speaking to those in the room and at one point having a little fun with those taking pictures.
. @HHShkMohd inspects @RTA_Dubai’s Autonomous Aerial Vehicle at #WorldGovSummit— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 14, 2017
Shaikh Mohammad visited the media centre last year as well prompting a flurry of picture taking by journos filing stories and pictures.
11.43am
Private sector key to Mena growth
Dubai: Private sector small and large businesses are the engine that will catapult the Middle East and North Africa towards greater future prosperity, said a leading global economist at World Government Summit on the last of the three day event in Dubai on Tuesday.
Sir Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), lauded governments throughout the region for encouraging market growth but said they can only do so much.
The onus, he said, lies on private sector initiatives to meet challenges such as high youth unemployment to difficulties securing financing for projects.
Private sector growth, he said, is the main economic engine and lead creator of job growth.
Chakrabarti noted that 75 per cent of EBRD's investment in the region is within the private sector.
“We need ideas, entrepreneurs and bankable projects to invest in,” Chkrabarti told delegates in the main opening address of the summit.
Citing a new survey of 6,000 firms across the region by the EBRD, the European Investment Bank and World Bank, a series of challenges presented themselves for those conducting business operations.
“In some countries, they [respondents[ identified corruption as an impediment to their work. They try to avoid the government,” he said.
Political instability, unreliable electricity supply, lack of financing, a skills gap and excessive red tape that hinders expansion of trade were all duly noted in the survey report, he said.
“Unreliable supplies of electricity is a phenomenon that stifles productivity,” he said, adding that an ongoing regional skills gap “is turning out young people without the skills the market needs.”
The survey suggested that some Mena countries are placing too low of a priority on technical and vocational education and on-the-job training is difficult to secure.
The problems are not helping rein in unemployment in some countries such as Egypt where unemployment is topping 37 per cent.
Despite challenges, private sector agents are determined to succeed.
“In general, we can see private sector is acting as a catalyst for one of the greatest transformations of our time,” Chakrabarti said.
11.15am
What will be the Legacy of the 21st Century?
WOW: $168 billion will be saved with the deployment of autonomous driving technology! Says @matusjon at #WorldGovSummit pic.twitter.com/Z3RjMNex5T— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
Legacy of the 21st century in collaboration with Popular Science Magazine. #WorldGovSummit @PopSci pic.twitter.com/uyuGwmmjiZ
— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
10.40am
'Happiness is the final common path of good policy'
Wise words by @MartinEPSeligma: What you believe about your life as a youth, you will carry for the rest of your life #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
"The people who never give up are the people who are optimistic, positive and have hope for the future." @MartinEPSeligma #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
10.17am
Power of being positive
Positively transform your life to succeed. Founder of Positive Psychology, @MartinEPSeligma explores this topic at the #WorldGovSummit pic.twitter.com/2TisHNlWDk— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
Who's leading the curve on happiness? Martin Seligman says well-being can be a goal for the world and #Dubai is leading. #WorldGovSummit— World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 14, 2017
9.48am
The future of nuclear energy