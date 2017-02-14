World Government Summit

“You will see a number that is increasing by the second. This number is not the number of victims of war or the number of losses in the oil sector nor is it the figures fluctuating in the stock market or the number of terrorist attacks. This number refers to the increase in the most important wealth we have, which is the Arab youth,” he said.



Describing young Arabs as “an emblem of hope,” Shaikh Mansour pointed out that they are the largest demographic in the region, which makes them the “makers of the future.”