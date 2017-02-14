government

World Government Summit

As many as 4,000 delegates and 150 speakers from 139 countries are attending

Gulf News Report
16:27 February 14, 2017
Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed
Shaikh Mohammad
Delegates and officials arrive for the summit
President of Northeastern University Dr.Joseph E. Aoun talks at the summit
Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay (centre) at the summit
Dr. Scott Barry Kaufman from University of Pennsylvania speaks at the summit
Hanan Al Hroub talks about the subject 'The Power of Play' at the summit
Dr Robert Waldinger
Ohoud Al Roumi Happiness Summit
1/4

The World Government Summit (WGS) 2017 started in Dubai on Sunday and concluded on Tuesday. Here's how the events unfolded.

Tuesday

4.00pm

Seven initiatives for Arab youth launched

By Jumana Khamis, Staff Reporter

Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, announced seven initiatives as part of The National Arab Youth Strategy during the last session of the World Government Summit.

He took the stage, while surrounded by a group of young men and women who participated in the Arab Youth Forum, which took place on the side lines of the summit.

Before the participants shared their ideas, aspirations, and strategies for the future of the Arab World, Shaikh Mansour kicked off the session referring to a changing figure on the screen above him.

“You will see a number that is increasing by the second. This number is not the number of victims of war or the number of losses in the oil sector nor is it the figures fluctuating in the stock market or the number of terrorist attacks. This number refers to the increase in the most important wealth we have, which is the Arab youth,” he said.

Describing young Arabs as “an emblem of hope,” Shaikh Mansour pointed out that they are the largest demographic in the region, which makes them the “makers of the future.”

"The best approach to the youth strategy is to refer to the youth themselves," he said.

2.23pm

And the winners are...

2.18pm

World Government Summit Awards Ceremony

2.16pm

7 initiatives as part of National Arab Youth Strategy

2.08pm

Safety is key for nuclear plants, says IAEA head

By Derek Baldwin, Chief Reporter

Dubai: Spent radioactive nuclear rods expelled from the world's 440 nuclear power plants can be safely disposed of thanks to a new deep-earth geological facility that is expected to open in Finland in 2022, says the world's top nuclear official.

Radioactive waste will be buried deep within shields of rock where the plan is that it will be undisturbed for one million years to avoid human exposure.

In the UAE, the Western Region Barakah nuclear plant is on track for completion in 2020. With four reactors online, the facility will deliver up to a quarter of the UAE’s electricity needs and save up to 12 million tonnes in carbon emissions every year.

The first of the four reactors is expected to go online this year.

Yukiya Amano, Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told delegates Tuesday on the final day of the World Government Summit that contrary to some global public health concerns, burying high-level nuclear waste deep in the earth is a safe measure.

“It is difficult to deal witth higher levels of waste, spent fuel,” Amano said. “There is a way, geological disposal.”

Amano said in “Finland, a project is making very good progress. It's due to start operating in 2022.”

Spent rods with lower and medium levels of radioactive materials are easier to dispose of, he said.

There are 60 such nuclear reactors now under construction around the world with the help and guidance of IAEA, he said.

Amano said that the IAEA has been “working in close cooperation” with the UAE since the Barakah project started to ensure highest levels of safety and proper training.

Phillipe Jamet, Former Commissioner to the French Nuclear Safety Authority, told summit delegates that “there is a need for a huge investment in safety. I don't think a country can acquire nuclear without technical confidence.”

Revised UAE nuclear power safety measures prompted by the Japanese nuclear disaster five years ago will bolster the Western Region’s Barakah nuclear power plant’s capacity to withstand extreme events.

Stricter measures stem from a UAE review following the catastrophic failure of the Japanese Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on March 11, 2011 when it was swamped by an earthquake-triggered tsunami.

Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), said in an earlier interview that creating a safety culture in the UAE nuclear industry is paramount to avoid such a tragedy from being repeated here in the face of extreme natural disasters.

“A strong safety culture is critical to the success of nuclear energy in the UAE. At the FANR, we aim to instil values and behaviour that prioritise the protection of the UAE’s residents and environment above any competing interests,” said Viktorsson.

 

1.34pm

1.31pm

Solar energy to power Dubai desalination plants 

By Derek Baldwin, Chief Reporter

Dubai: Solar-powered reverse osmosis is set to reduce the expense of Dubai converting seawater into potable fresh water, said Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority on Tuesday.

Speaking at the fifth edition of the World Government Summit, Al Tayer said Dewa is working on powering its desalinated water plants with solar power to generate 305 million gallons per day by 2030.

By using lower cost renewable energy to power desal plants, Al Tayer said Dewa will save $13 billion between now and 2030.

Another major change in deslination for Dewa will be the addition of massive new underwater reservoirs that can store up to 50 million gallons of fresh water a day, he told delegates.

The underground cache of fresh water will greatly boost Dubai's longterm water security by puttting huge reserves away for a growing population.

The new reservoirs “will provide the emirate with a reserve of 5,100 million gallons for 75 days for the security of the emirate,” he said.

Al Tayer said the subterranean tanks won't affect taste or quality of the water.

Proper future planning by Dewa, will help future generations to “be capable of keeping pace witth the future,” Al Tayer said.

Thee solar power needed to power desalination will be provided primarily by the Shaikh Mohammad Solar facility in Dubai that is expected to eventually deliver 25 per cent of Dubai's total power with 5,000 MW of new electricity.

 

1.05pm

What makes Silicon Valley stand out?

12.51pm

12.34pm

 

12.31pm

Shaikh Mohammad takes closer look at flying pod

By Derek Baldwin, Chief Reporter

Dubai:  His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took a much closer look on Tuesday at the World Government Summit in Dubai of a new flying car to begin trials in Dubai in July.

Surrounded by security and an entourage, Shaikh Mohammad walked the outdoor grounds of the summit site at Madinat Jumeirah to examine the eight-propeller autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) on display for 4,000 delegates at the summit to view.

Shaikh Mohammad was met by Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA), and the two spoke for a few minutes.

On Monday, Al Tayer announced that the Chinese-produced aircraft drone dubbed EHANG184, can carry a single passenger for up to 30 minutes.

He said that passengers will simply climb into the pilotless vehicle, push preset destination buttons and the self-flying pod will deliver the rider to anywhere within Dubai.

The pod trials will be followed by driverless trials of other forms of public transport for which RTA has oversight including taxis, mini-buses, trams and boats.

Dubai's $6 billion Metro is already a proven, driverless form of public transport that carries 600,000 passengers a day across the Red and Green lines in the city.

 

12.18pm

Mohammad launches 10X initiative at World Government Summit

By Jumana Khamis, Staff Reporter

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoun, launched a new initiative called '10X,' asking each Dubai government entity to think outside the box and come up with three initiatives yearly, that will place Dubai ahead of other cities.

He announced the initiative during a session at the World Government Summit, highlighting that Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, will follow up with each government entity annually. 

Shaikh Mohammad also announced that his latest book is in the printing process and will be available to the public soon. 

"In my book, I talk about leadership and administration, as well as positivity and happiness. I hope it will benefit you all," he said to the audience.

 

11.52am

Shaikh Mohammad visits media centre at summit

By Derek Baldwin, Chief Reporter

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai visited the Media Centre on Tuesday morning, the final day of World Government Summit in Dubai.

During a brief visit, Shaikh Mohammad appeared to be in a good mood walking briskly, speaking to those in the room and at one point having a little fun with those taking pictures.

 

Shaikh Mohammad visited the media centre last year as well prompting a flurry of picture taking by journos filing stories and pictures.

 

11.43am

Private sector key to Mena growth 

By Derek Baldwin, Chief Reporter

Dubai: Private sector small and large businesses are the engine that will catapult the Middle East and North Africa towards greater future prosperity, said a leading global economist at World Government Summit on the last of the three day event in Dubai on Tuesday.

Sir Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), lauded governments throughout the region for encouraging market growth but said they can only do so much.

The onus, he said, lies on private sector initiatives to meet challenges such as high youth unemployment to difficulties securing financing for projects.

Private sector growth, he said, is the main economic engine and lead creator of job growth.

Chakrabarti noted that 75 per cent of EBRD's investment in the region is within the private sector.

“We need ideas, entrepreneurs and bankable projects to invest in,” Chkrabarti told delegates in the main opening address of the summit.

Citing a new survey of 6,000 firms across the region by the EBRD, the European Investment Bank and World Bank, a series of challenges presented themselves for those conducting business operations.

“In some countries, they [respondents[ identified corruption as an impediment to their work. They try to avoid the government,” he said.

Political instability, unreliable electricity supply, lack of financing, a skills gap and excessive red tape that hinders expansion of trade were all duly noted in the survey report, he said.

“Unreliable supplies of electricity is a phenomenon that stifles productivity,” he said, adding that an ongoing regional skills gap “is turning out young people without the skills the market needs.”

The survey suggested that some Mena countries are placing too low of a priority on technical and vocational education and on-the-job training is difficult to secure.

The problems are not helping rein in unemployment in some countries such as Egypt where unemployment is topping 37 per cent.

Despite challenges, private sector agents are determined to succeed.

“In general, we can see private sector is acting as a catalyst for one of the greatest transformations of our time,” Chakrabarti said. 

 

 

11.15am

What will be the Legacy of the 21st Century?

 

10.40am

'Happiness is the final common path of good policy'

10.17am

Power of being positive

9.48am

The future of nuclear energy

 

9.32am

Reducing carbon emissions by 16% by 2021

 

 

 

9.20am

Shaping future governments

8.58am

Final day of #WorldGovSummit set to get under way

 

Monday

5.40pm

Shaikh Saif praises the values behind UAE development

"With the speed of UAE's development, we are not riding a fast train, we are riding an airplane," said Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed at the World Government Summit.

 

Countries are like human beings, if they do not have immunity, viruses and diseases will take over and kill them. We do not stop in the face of adversity, he said.

Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed praised the countries that prioritise ethics and integrate them into everything they do at the World Government Summit. 

5.06pm

Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed: On Nations' Sustainability

 

 

4.32pm

RTA announces test of first manned drone in Dubai.

 

4.05pm

His Highness Shaikh Mohamamd Bin Rashid, Vice President and UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, meets Elon Musk, CEO of electric carmaker Tesla. 

 

3.27pm

'Dubai will be a pioneer in driverless transportation by 2030'

 

 

1.45pm

Food revolution needed to fight waste, climate change 

By Derek Baldwin, Chief Reporter

Dubai: A global food revolution is needed to stem looming food shortages, food waste and worsening climate change in years to come, said senior global experts in a panel discussion at World Government Summit on Monday.

But governments can't do it alone -- individuals can achieve food security through a conscious effort to conserve food from waste and help the environment.

The panel is part of the first Climate Action forum by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to be held every year at World Government Summit.

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the world wastes $2.6 trillion worth of food every year at a time when farmers are leaving rural areas for the cities.

The issue is of concern in the UAE as well, he said, when combined with global fears of growing food security and waste.

“It is a $4 billion [a year] problem in the UAE,” Al Zeyoudi said. “We need food efficiency.”

Greater use of new agri-technology, he said, can increase “food efficiencyy for production that will produce food with 99 per cent less water.”

Greater care is needed from the farmer's field to kitchen table if the world is to sustain growing food demand that will spike by 50 per cent by 2050, Al Zeyoudi said.

Jose Graziano Da Silva, Director-General of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), said the food security issue is compounded heavily by the atromical amount of food wasted daily around the world.

“We need to waste less food, one-third of food we produce is wasted,” Da Silva told delegates in the Monday morning session.

Da Silva said entirely new approaches are needed for the global food system to help fight climate change.

”We need to transport less food over distances,” he said, “to reduce greenhouse gases from food transport.”

Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said the recent Paris Agreement adopted in December 2015 now has been ratified by 129 countries as a blueprint for decades to come to hold global temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius.

Fighting climate change may help limit the massive impacts upon agriculture that disruptive weather patterns and storms could bring down the road, she said.

“There is a need for us to accelerate action in order for us to build agriculture,' Espinosa said. “Food waste is something that starts with the individual and his activities.”

Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan, said food security is critical in his country where 64 per cent of citizens depend on agricultural for a living.

Fighting climate change in years ahead is critical to stop changes already happening in his country, he said.

Tobgay said that “because of climate change, glacial lakes are breaking dams and wreaking havoc downstream.”

1.34pm

Mohammad honours Mariam Rashid Al Ziyoudi the Most Innovative Teacher Award

Mariam Rashid Al Ziyoudi, was announced as the winner of the Emirates Innovative Teachers Award- worth Dh1 million, during the second day of the World Government Summit.

The Emirati teacher from Al Massa High school in Dubai, was awarded by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

 

The award strives to adopt the most effective steps to support the education sector that complements the national strategy of 2021.

 

Hussain Ebrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education,and Sunny Verkey, Founder and group chairman of Gems education were also among the attendees. 

12.50pm

Mohammad attends World Government Summit Day 2

 

 

12.01pm

Five ways to fight radicalism...

11.16am

'UAE is Muslim society with huge diversity; we can use it as an example of success'

 

 

11.01am

Renewed UN focus can reduce conflicts, says UNDP head

By Derek Baldwin, Chief Reporter

Dubai: The United Nations has come a long way since its founding in October 1945 after the Second World War to prevent further major global conflicts, said Helen Clark, Administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on day two of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

But a lot of work remains as a flurry of new regional conflicts continue to rage around the world, she told delegates in the opening address at Madinat Jumeirah.

To address conflicts and other pressing global issues such as sustainable development, Clark said the UN needs continued maintenance to be relevant and meet urgent calls for action.

The UN began as a 51-member country organisation tasked with global peace and security and today has grown to 193 members.

 

“My own independent view is that it isn't broken, but it does need to be refreshed ... focus should be on what needs fixing,” Clark told delegates attending the fifth edition of the summit which has attracted 4,000 delegates and 150 speakers from 139 countries.

“When I came to the UNDP in 2009, I was told numbers of armed conflicts were down,” she said. “From 2011, we have seen a spike in the numbers of deadly conflicts.”

Clark said finding a solution to “dangerous waves of violence, fuelled by terrrorism”, for the UN and its Security Council has not been easy and is a work in a progress as conflicts such as Syria and Sub Saharan Africa continue to resist international attempts for remediation.

“I think that providing peace and security is at the core of the UN's mission, it's important to find what is driving the spike in conflicts,” Clark said, “but it's hard to achieve.”

One of the keys to dismantling and preventing conflicts, she said, is through development that helps communities.

“Our 2030 agenda building asserts that there can be no development without peace, and no peace without development,” Clark said.

 

10.49am

How will the role of government be altered in next 100 years

 

10.15am

What is the impact of climate change on food security?

 

Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan speaks at the summit

10.00am

'Innovation Belongs to Our Youth'

 

9.57am

Fatima Al Kaabi shares her rise to fame

 

 

9.48am

'Spike in number of deadly conflicts since 2011'

9.12am

 

7.31am

Ministry organises dinner sourced from surplus food

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organised a first-of-its-kind gala dinner at the World Government Summit 2017 with a twist late Sunday.

The dinner was hosted in honor of dignitaries attending the Forum for Climate Change and Food Security, one of three forums being held at the World Government Summit 2017 until Tuesday in Dubai.. 

Guests consciously participated in the meal that was sourced entirely from surplus food. In doing so, the guests also demonstrated support for the Food Bank initiative launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in January 2017.

Dr Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The ministry deeply appreciates the wholehearted support of its guests in sending out this impactful message that breaks with convention and visibly demonstrates their support for governments’ commitment to reverse trends of food waste.”

Quoting data published by the World Bank, Dr Al Zeyoudi said that the food security is an immense challenge looming large for world governments, as they will need to plan to produce at least 50 per cent more food to feed a projected nine billion people by 2050. He added that climate change could cut crop yields by more than 25 per cent making their objective even harder to achieve. Other challenges in the mix include depletion of land, biodiversity, oceans, forests, and different forms of natural capital at unprecedented rates.

"For governments to answer this composite challenge, they must foster social behavior where responsible food consumption is the norm. This will go some way in saving the 1.3 billion tons of food that are being wasted every year, which represents a staggering 3o per cent of the world's food produce.”

He added: "In the UAE alone, food worth AED13 billion is wasted annually."

The UAE Food Bank was launched in January 2017 as part of the UAE’s Year of Giving initiative in 2017.

Dubai is aiming to become the first city in the region to achieve zero food waste.

7.24am

Day two of WGS hosts array of global leaders

By Derek Baldwin, Chief Reporter

Dubai: An impressive array of some of the world's top political, business, and scientific minds will gather on Monday for the second day of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

As many as 4,000 delegates and 150 speakers from 139 countries are attending the fifth edition of the annual platform at Madinat Jumeirah dedicated to shaping future governments through 114 sessions.

Shaikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, will deliver an address on the nation.

Helen Clark, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will open day two in a main address to delegates.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, will deliver an afternoon main address followed by Jim Yong Kim, President of the World Bank.

Irene Bokova, Director General of the UNESCO, will address delegates on building resilient societies through education and innovation.  

Ahmad Bin Byatt, Chairman of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, will lead a panel discussion on innovation and youth with innovators Ralph Suarez and Fatima Kaabi.

In a following session in the morning, environmental experts will ask “What is the impact of climate change on food security?

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, will be joined by Jose Graziano Da Silva, Director-General of the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation and Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan for the climate discussion.

A discussion entitled "Transcending borders of culture, race and religion" will feature speakers Shaikha Lubna, Minister of Tolerance in the UAE and Omar Saif Ghubash, UAE Ambassador to Russia. 

 

Sunday

5.30pm

Shaikh Mohammad at World Government Summit

Economic openness is a ground reality, and we, as Arabs, should not lean towards economic isolation as the global market is open, said His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Speaking during the WGS, Shaikh Mohammad said: “We are living in a common global market, and instead of inter-Arab openness and the common Arab market, we should aspire for international openness.”

“We should not lose hope that we can achieve Arab progress and development, despite challenges and problems surrounding us. The GCC’s achievements over the past four years are equal to achievements made by the GCC over the past 40 years, he added.

“Success is not measured by the size of a population nor by the modernity of countries or oil resources, but by will and management. The GCC under the leadership of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, will have a major role and positive impact on the Arab level,” he added.

 

“The UAE’s policy is based on placing the interests of its people over any other considerations. The previous US administration committed a series of mistakes, such as the invasion of Iraq and supporting revolutions,” he said.

“The UAE, like any other country, was subjected to plots, however this never prevented us from working hard and accomplishing achievements. I believe that there are conspiracies targeting countries, and this has existed for thousands of years. Each country works for their own interests, but this will not stop us,” Shaikh Mohammad added.

“Mankind creates civilisations, and the Arab people have the cultural fundamentals to rise again,” he added.

“We have those who kill others in the name of the Holy Quran, and they blow themselves up in the Arab, Europe and the US. But they have nothing to do with Islam, which is innocent and a religion of tolerance. Prior to Islam, tribes were fighting and invading each other. With the advent of Islam, a great civilisation was built, one that benefitted the entire world.”
 

5.15pm

Shaikh Mohammad at World Government Summit: "UAE's policy is to put the interest of the people above all else and former US Government committed a series of mistakes like invading Iraq and to support revolutions."  

Shaikh Mohammad at World Government Summit: "Gulf Cooperation Council led by King Salman will be a big and positive impact on the Arab countries."

5.00pm

Shaikh Mohammad at World Government Summit: "We don't claim perfection but we learn every day and we don't have to forfeit time and must work, achieve our goals, and make our experience available to everyone."

4.55pm

Shaikh Mohammad at World Government Summit: "The problems of the world will not stop, but we must focus on growth and strive in the service of our country and achieve comprehensive development."

"We shouldn't lose hope in achieving progress and development despite Arab problems and challenges surrounding us."  

4.42pm

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid to address the World Government Summit on How to Reignite the Region's Development. 

4.32pm

'UAE an oasis of tolerance‘ says Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

 

4.24pm

 

 

3.14pm

US economy to grow in 2017, says IMF chief

By Derek Baldwin, Chief Reporter
 

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) told delegates at the World Government Summit on Sunday that 2017 forecasts of a strong US economy are a good thing despite very real fears of a negative knock-on effect for the international business community.

French politician Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of IMF, said a raft of new sweeping new financial directives by President Donald Trump will result in domestic economical growth.

“It is likely there will be a tax reform, it is likely there will be investment in infrastructure,” Lagarde said. “ It is likely that growth will be up in the US. It's very likely the US economy will fare better, that's the good news.'

However, Lagarde also acknowledged that an infrastructure boom “will have consequences in the rest of the world. We are likely to see higher interest rates from the Fed".

Lagarde made the remarks in a discussion in the plenary hall of the summit hosted by CNN Presenter Richard Quest.

Lagarde acknowledge main street middle class people around the world are worried about Trump's election, Brexit, and rising populism and “are losing confidence”.

Lagarde said governments in general have not caught up with the aggravation of people who have been left behind as technology and globalisation rapidly transform economic landscapes.

Governments were also caught unaware with the rise of anger by electorates across the west in Europe and America.

“It was insidious, it came slowly over time,” she said. “It's been accelerating recently.”

Asked if she was aware of mounting discussion about taxation coming to the Middle East such as the the VAT tax coming into effect January 1, 2018 in the UAE, Lagarde said “most people in the world do [pay taxes], so get used to it. You need public investment, you need public funding. As a result, there to be a degree of taxation.” 

Mari Kiviniemi, Deputy Secretariat of the Organisation fo Economic Cooperation and Development, agreed in her address to the summit with that governments must now do more to build trust with their people.

After a terrible 2016, she noted that governments need to “better restore trust with the public.”

 

Free trade needs protection: Senegal President

By Derek Baldwin, Chief Reporter

Senegal President Macky Sall said his country is forging ahead with free trade efforts and globalisation in the face of a possible global economic slowdown and protectionist policies from some quarters.

Sall was responding to perceived fears of speculative American and European protectionism that could have a serious knock-on effect on world markets if entered into force in the coming year and ahead.

In a panel discussion at Sunday's opening of Dubai's three-day World Government Summit, Sall said his country depends on the flow of free trade to keep its economy vibrant.

“We can't ourselves off from all these flows,” said Sall. “Globalisation needs to take into acccount nationalism. I think we have to improve on this model of free trade. We have to vigilant, we have to protect it.”

Sall said he wants “African goods to be transported to US without tariffs or taxes", adding that “everyone has to agree on the foreign goods that enter your country”. 

Sultan Bin Sulayem, Chairman of DP World, which has port operations in Senegal, shared Sall's views on the panel and said that he believed “the anti-global sentiment will effect our business”.

Sulayem said that Trump is “about fair trade, not free trade ... if America is open, they expect other markets to be open, which is fair”.

He pointed out that “75 per cent of business that we see is from emerging countries”.

2.52pm

Are you a genius in the making?

2.15pm

1.12pm

Shaikh Mohammad presents Best Minister Award

The award has gone to Awa Marie Coll-Seck, Senegal's minister of health and social interaction.

12.39pm

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid arrives at the summit

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has arrived at the World Government Summit.

12.37pm

11.54am

11.38am

Watch: Dr. Brian Greene, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of The World Science Festival, speaks at the summit

UAE leaders praised for foresight

By Derek Baldwin, Chief Reporter

Dubai: The fifth edition of the World Government Summit in Dubai is now a critical addition to the world conversation on how best to meet an uncertain future, said one of the world's senior global political visionaries at the summit opening on Sunday.

Professor Klauss Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, extolled UAE leaders in the main address for having the foresight to begin the global discussion on shaping future governments.

The three-day summit, Schwab said, “has become a meeting or worldwide importance ... we are at an historical crossroads.”

World leaders are among 4,000 delegates in Dubai from 139 countries to hear 150 expert speakers in 114 sessions share their thoughts on reshaping governments in a time of great political upheaval and technological change. 

Schwab noted that recent populism movements have created a backlash against the culture of neo-liberalism and globalism forcing governments to rethink how they approach their citizenry in a “world that is characterised by fragility and hostility”.

Schwab said as the world moves from a single single power political structure to a multi-power one, an “anti-system movement” is rebelling against traditional governments.

“Happiness and well-being, I think, should be at the centre of our policies,” Schwab said. “We can look at this revolution as an opportunity. That's why I like to come to Dubai; because it still looks to the future with great optimism.”

Schwab said that the key for governments to finding a balance between a new domestic happiness and meeting an increasingly globalised world is merging both into unified policies.

Governments must “learn to integrate a national and a global identity ... we have to find a way to harmonise these”.

He suggested to delegates that several key elements in future goverment strategies are critical to countering the tide of change.

Schwab suggested the way forward to respect human dignity and diversity; serve communities and act as stewards for our children and tomorrow's generations.

Watch: Professor Klaus Schwab talks at the summit

Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future Chairman of the WGS organisation, opened the summit early on Sunday.

“Taking risks for the future isn't our main objective. We are here to find the next challenges, the next opportunities,” Al Gergawi said in his address.

“In the coming few days, we will try to find out how technology will be reshaping governments and next generations will deal with those challenges,” he said.

Dr Brian Greene, co-founder and chairman of the World Science Festival, gave delegates a quick lesson in science history and how the discover of things such as gravity have helped shaped goverments up until today.

He encouraged governments to think beyond the normal to support new discoveries awaiting human curiosity.

“That's the kind of innovation and progress that so many of us hold dear,” he said.

11.26am

'Corporations must lead the way'

10.53am

10.23am

The urge to explore

10.10am

Science and governance

9.32am

Globalism under the spotlight

Professor Klaus Schwab is delivering a speech.

9.29am

Minister Al Mohammad Al Gergawi delivers speech

Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of the WGS Organisation, delivers a speech.

 

8.01am

World Government Summit kicks off

 
By Derek Baldwin, Chief Reporter

World leaders are in Dubai to attend the kick-off Sunday morning of the three-day World Government Summit. 

As many as 4,000 delegates and 150 speakers from 139 countries are attending.

The fifth edition of the summit (WGS 2017), say organisers, is the world’s largest platform for shaping future governments with 114 sessions “making it the largest participation of its kind since the event was first launched in 2013”.

Global luminaries across political, scientific and futurist lines will address the summit, said organisers.

 

Saturday

The World Government Summit (WGS) 2017 kicks off in Dubai on Sunday, and is hosting the Global Happiness Dialogue on Saturday. As it happened:

1.11pm

Harvard study says close relationships key to happiness

By Derek Baldwin, Chief Reporter

Dubai: Fortune and fame will never make us happy, suggests the findings of a Harvard University Medical School study 75 years in the making.

Close relations are the key to being truly content and safely shielded from the miseries of a cold world, it would seem, posit decades of medical study at one of America's top schools.

Professor Dr Robert Waldinger, Director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development, told hundreds gathered for the first Global Dialogue on Happiness on Saturday the secret to happiness appears to lie within your loved ones.

Those who do not have the support of a close-knit community may find attaining happiness difficult.

“Close relationships are the strongest indicators of what would keep people health and happy throughout their lives,” Dr Waldinger said at the conference ahead of Sunday's launch of the three-day World Government Summit in Dubai.

In the life-long study of Harvard male students and underprivileged boys from Boston in parallel right through until today, the study shows that subjects who have meaningful connections with relatives, friends and colleagues fared better throughout life.

“Those with happier relationships, stayed healthier,” said Dr Waldinger, adding those who are surrounded by loved ones are “less likely to develop cognitive decline".

With US statistics reporting that one in five people say they are lonely, it is that isolation that is contributing to less happiness and early death, he said.

“Loneliness turns out to be toxic not only for happiness but also for health,” he said.

Relationships do not have to be perfect, he said, just based on mutual trust and confidence in one another to make us feel connected to the world around us.

“One of the things that we found is that relationships don't have to be smooth,” said Dr Waldinger. “People need someone who they believe they can count on when things get hard.”

He joked that if aliens visited earth and their first exposure to humans was through Facebook, the skewed profiles of millions of people showing faux happiness would lead to a distorted view of people on earth.

Aliens “would believe that we were all either all on vacation or at a party all of the time,” he said.

Happiness he said is not “what we see on billboards or on our Twitter feeds.”

11.10am

‘Governments must aim for happy citizens’

By Derek Baldwin, Chief Reporter

Dubai: A government’s prime mission is ensuring that its people are happy across all walks of life, said world leaders on Saturday at the first Global Dialogue on Happiness in Dubai.

The conference was held ahead of the three-day World Government Summit in Dubai, beginning Sunday, and which is hosting 4,000 delegates and 150 speakers from 139 countries around the world.

Ohoud Al Roumi, UAE Minister of State for Happiness, opened the conference, which she called a first of its kind to create a world platform to build happiness into the international conversation about global development.

“The question that should be asked today is: Will this contribute to a more happier life?” Al Roumi told a standing-room only audience, noting that studies show that “people who are lonely suffer an early death”.

Al Roumi said the UAE is championing happiness for its people to counter global statistics that suggest 350 million people suffer from depression ad that “18,000 people die every day from depression between the ages of 18 and 29”.

The World Health Organisation, she said, predicts that depresssion “will be one three main diseases by 2030”.

Al Roumi said that the key challenge for governments is to balance economic growth with well being to stave off deepening depression.

“Governments should assume responsibility in order to improve the living conditions for its people,” Al Roumi said. “We, in the United Arab Emirates, believe that the main duty of the government is to promote happiness.”

In opening remarks, Helen Clark, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, told the conference that world governments are listening and are moving to incorporate “alternative measures of well being” into national indicators that measure progress.

Clark lauded the UAE for its happiness goals noting that a recent study showed “18 per cent of adults experienced a mental disorder. More needs to be done for those who are living with mental illness.”

Self determination of citizens is a big factor in happiness, she said.

“The freeedom to make one’s own choices has been identified as a means of advancing happiness,” Clark said, adding that “paying more attention to happiness should be a component to our efforts to sustain human development.”

In his keynote address, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay shared with the conference that his country has been making happiness a prime directive at top government levels for the last four decades. much to the spiritual prosperity of its people.

Flanked by pictures of grinning citizens of Bhutan, Tobgay quipped that after a very diffficult 2016 for everyone, it was a good time to focus on being happy.

He was candid in his remarks that some governments around the world are missing the mark when it comes to their citizenry.

“The simple fact is that governments have not taken the happiness of their people seriously enough,” Tobgay said.

His country is so serious about happiness, it created what it calls Gross National Happiness as an official indicator of its own development, he said.

“GNH drives all development in Bhutan,” Tobgay said, adding that happiness is measured by a GNH Commission which looks at everything from social equity, environment and good governance before recommending government policies for approval.

“We politicians can’t be trusted, we can easily be distracted,” Tobgay said, drawing chuckles from the audience.

More from Government