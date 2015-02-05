government

Workers informed about health and safety risks

More than 850 construction workers and consultants educated about safe working procedures

Staff Report
17:46 February 19, 2017

Abu Dhabi: More than 850 construction workers and consultants were informed about occupational health and safety risks during a recent awareness workshop organised by the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City.

The workers are part of a project to construct a bridge and interchange at the Abu Dhabi New International Airport.

The workshop shed light on rights and regulations guiding workers’ accommodation, their work environment, safety measures at construction sites and appropriate health and safety procedures.

