Winners of Sustainable Development Goals workshops announced

The SDG3 team came in the first place for laying out a strategy for good health and well-being. The SDG 10 team won the second place for suggesting viable solutions to reduce inequalities, and the SDG 5 team came in the third place for their recommendations for tackling gender inequality.

The workshops, under the title ‘SDGs in Action in Collaboration with the United Nations’, saw world experts, scientists, government officials and other key stakeholders form 14 discussion groups corresponding to the SDGs in order to identify solutions to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals that could be applied to local and global purposes. Present at the closing ceremony was Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation. Macharia Kamau, Permanent Representative of Kenya to the UN and Co-chair of STI Forum, presented a trophy of appreciation to each winner. As part of its support in the implementation of the winning ideas, the Government of Dubai will put together a comprehensive implementation road map that will be showcased in New York in May 2017. BOX UAE forms national committee on SDGs The launch of the UAE National Committee on United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was announced by Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, on the final day of the World Government Summit. The minister also confirmed the UAE’s win to host the UN World Data Forum in 2017. The event will convene governments, businesses, civil societies, and scientific and academic communities to explore innovative ways of applying data and statistics to measure global progress and inform evidence-based policy decisions of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Other participants included Macharia Kamau, Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations; Mahmoud Mohieldin, World Bank Group Senior Vice President for the 2030 Development Agenda, United Nations Relations, and Partnerships; and Kathy Calvin, CEO of the United Nations Foundation. The session wrapped up the ‘SDGs in Action’ workshop that took place over the three-day summit. Al Hashemi, who will head the newly launched national committee, said: “We are focused on stepping up our efforts in sustainable development and are highly engaged in the global dialogue on monitoring and facilitating SDGs.” The 17 SDGs are: No Poverty Zero Hunger Good Health and Well-being Quality Education Gender Equality Clean Water and Sanitation Affordable and Clean Energy Decent Work and Economic Growth Industry Innovation and Infrastructure Reduced Inequalities Sustainable Cities and Communities Responsible Consumption and Production Climate Action Life below Water Life on Land Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions Partnerships for the Goals More from Government UAE tops region in economic freedom

