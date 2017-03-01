Who is the new Dubai Police chief

The appointment comes three months after the death of Lt General Khamis Al Mazeina, who passed away after a heart attack on November 24.

“Major General Abdullah Khailfa Al Merri, is of outstanding character in terms or leadership and rich expertise in the field of security. He will be a valuable addition to the nation’s security leaders, as commander-in-chief of Dubai Police,” Shaikh Mohammad tweeted after the appointment. General Al Merri, who was Deputy Director of Protective Security and Emergency Department of the force since 2014, is expected to formally assume office on Thursday. He thanked Shaikh Mohammad and promised to be an efficient leader and set an example for his colelagues in the departments. “It’s a great responsibility given by Shaikh Mohammad and I pledge to live up to his expectations,” he said. “I will continue the 60-year journey of Dubai Police and maintain its top position achieved by the great work of Lt Gen Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai,” Al Merri said. He joined the force in 1992.



Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister fo Interior praised the appointment.



“Congratulations for the great confidence by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid to appoint General Abdullah Al Merri as Dubai Police commander-in-chief. I wish him success in his new assignment.” General Al Marri, presented his greetings to former Dubai Police leaders who supported him since he start his police work in 1992. Lt Gen Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, extended thanks and appreciation to Shaikh Mohammad for the decision. Lt General Dahi Khalfan also commended the efforts of Al Merri, saying his dedication and loyalty serves the nation and the public well. Al Marri was Deputy Director of Dubai Police's Protective Security and Emergency Department before he was appointed head of the force. Maj-General Al Merri’s predecessor, Lt-General Khamis Mattar Al Mazeina, died on November 24, 2016, following a heart attack. Maj-General Abdullah Khalifa Obaid Saqr Al Merri: Birthday: 14 August 1965

1991: Obtained a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from UAE university 1992: Joined Dubai Police



1992: Obtain a diploma in Police Science



1997: Got married, with three children — Saeed, Rashid and Shaikh



2004: Appointed director of VIP Security Department



2005: Completed a degree from Virginia University



Participated in 49 international conferences and meetings and accomplished 20 projects

2014: Appointed Deputy Director of Protective Security and Emergency Department of Dubai Police

Received a bravery medal, 4 medals for his excellent service in Dubai Police and 10 appreciation badges Dubai Police smart phone application was Brig-General Al Merri's brainchild Honoured by Shaikh Mohammad as he was part of expo 2020 team

