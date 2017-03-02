Welsh gala marks St David’s Day in Dubai

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin president and CEO, said: “We are pleased to be supporting the ‘Wales — business and culture’ reception which aligns with the impending opening of our new manufacturing facility at St Athan in Wales. We have been working closely with the Welsh Government and have recently begun construction of ‘Phase I’ of the facility, a real milestone in our 103-year history. We will build our first SUV at St Athan and look forward to continued collaboration with both the Ministry of Defence and the Welsh Government in making this project work.”