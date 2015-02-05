UN secretary-general defends his decisions

Turning to the new US administration — under new US president Donald Trump — Anderson asked Guterres if he felt “concerned” whether the “‘America First’ pitch” is compatible with the “core values” of the UN. Guterres replied “the UN needs to engage constructively with the US administration, as with any other administration in the world. The US is a key partner in global affairs and it would be a mistake to undermine this relationship based on any kind on precedence. There is no precedence. Let’s take things for its face value and let’s do everything possible to make this relationship a constructive relationship”.