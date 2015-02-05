UAE youth trumps oil wealth, says Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed

"The UAE wants to compete with economies like Finland, New Zealand, South Korea and Singapore, and I urge you all, the leaders of tomorrow who will take the UAE to a post-oil future, to study how these countries have achieved their levels of growth and development,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

"We do not want to settle for being Number 2, and 50 years from now, we want you all to still be living in a safe, happy, prosperous country," he added.