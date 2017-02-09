UAE will continue supporting Yemenis, providing aid

The official said the UAE’s relief efforts in Yemen involve the government and people as various humanitarian and charitable state institutions are on-board. He cited Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment and other humanitarian organisations and associations in the state.

Al Za’abi highlighted a number of initiatives undertaken by the UAE to support the people in Yemen, with a view to enabling them to overcome the difficult conditions they experience because of the crisis in the country. He referred to the initiative of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in which he instructed Emirates Red Crescent to treat 1,500 Yemenis who have been injured in the conflict in Yemen. He added that dozens of cargo planes and ships were dispatched to provide relief supplies to the Yemeni people. The UAE official also cited the initiative of Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, to provide the necessary support for 15 projects in Aden and neighbouring governorates. The initiative includes health, education and social services, water and electricity supply as well as supporting women and rehabilitation of people with disabilities, and improving shelter services in remote areas. Al Za’abi also referred to the UAE’s efforts in the areas of reconstruction of infrastructure, especially in health, education, electricity and water sectors, being important key sectors for the Yemeni people. He noted that the ERC works on the reconstruction and renovation of 154 schools in Aden governorate, where more than 123 schools were renovated and furnished with full office equipment and educational appliances for staff. Those schools have received students who enrolled in their classrooms in various stages of education. In the energy sector, he continued, the UAE is making unremitting efforts to implement many projects to restore power plants and distribution networks to end the crisis of power outage. The UAE has allocated Dh800.7 million ($218 million) to support the energy and power sector. It also provided Dh466.1 million to support the transport sector. The UAE has also provided vehicles as well as water and fuel tankers. Al Za’abi stressed that the UAE has assumed world’s top position as the largest donor of humanitarian aid in response to the humanitarian situation during the Yemeni crisis, according to international organisations and UN data. He added that the UAE played a major humanitarian role in affected countries, noting that the development aid to Yemen amounted to more than Dh2.85 billion ($776.8 million). He underlined that the UAE will continue to be a strong supporter of Yemen and its people in cooperation with the United Nations and all humanitarian actors in order to respond to the needs of brothers in Yemen, help them rebuild their country and ensure stability and security. Al Za’abi thanked Stephen O’Brien, Undersecretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator, and Ambassador Ali Mohammad Saeed Majawar, Permanent Representative of Yemen to the United Nations, for their overall presentation on the humanitarian situation in Yemen. Al Za’abi also thanked Jamie McGoldrick, Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator, who oversaw the special response plan for Yemen this year. More from Government Prioritise Happiness of People: Bhutan PM

