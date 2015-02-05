UAE: US travel ban worries families

“You know at one point yesterday we thought we weren’t going to see my sister in the foreseeable future. She has a green card and lives in Chicago, while I am a British national with a valid US visa. My parents are British citizens in UK, but we were all born in Iran,” she told Gulf News. “As for the rest of my family, my cousin, another Iranian British citizen married to a Brit, was supposed to go to Florida with her family in February but it looks like she won’t be allowed to go. My uncle in Iran got his US immigration status approved just two weeks ago. God knows what his status is now.”