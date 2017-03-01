UAE research projects selected for $3.4m UK fund

Edwin Samuel, the UK government’s Arabic spokesperson in the Middle East and North Africa, said: “The GCC has prioritised diversification and modernisation of their societies and economies in their national visions. The popularity of this new fund launched by the UK government and the British Council, shows that GCC researchers and scientists citizens are as keen as governments to engage with science. This is people to people links at their best and shows that the UK is a committed partner for GCC educational and scientific institutions wanting to make a contribution to their countries’ national modernisation visions.”