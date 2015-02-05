UAE nuclear plant receives final condenser

“The successful installation of the condenser is a major milestone in the construction of Unit 4 at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant,” said Enec CEO Mohammad Al Hammadi. “With similar work being completed for Units 1, 2 and 3 in the beginning of 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively, this clearly demonstrated the smooth sequencing of construction, building on the experience we have developed during the construction process, and proving the benefits of building four identical nuclear units simultaneously. The Barakah plant now has four of the region’s largest condensers safely and effectively installed to play their role in providing the UAE with the safe, clean, efficient and reliable nuclear energy for its future growth.”