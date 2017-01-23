UAE ministry keen to assist workers and employers

Abu Dhabi: The minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation has reiterated the ministry’s keenness in assisting workers to review their job offers before departing their countries to safeguard the rights of both employees and employers.
Saqr Ghobash, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said this while visiting an administrative servicing office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, which is run by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
“The professional services offered by the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation office confirms the UAE’s commitment towards ensuring that goal,” Ghobash said.
The offices offer administrative services which include issuing visas and entry permits, identification documents validation processes, medical examinations and scanning biometrical data.
Ghobash said such coordination, between the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation office and the Human Resources and Emiratisation Ministry, helps the workers by allowing them to sign job contracts in their homelands through the service centres.
Employers are required to submit a detailed job offer prior to recruiting the workers, listing the rights and duties of both the employee and the employer in a language they both can understand.
The ministry also compels employers to attach signed job contracts with the work permit application. The labour contract can then be extracted from the ministry’s database when the worker arrives in the UAE, which shall be signed by both parties to officially register the worker and issue a work permit.