UAE may study viability of sending astronauts to space

“While it has been nearly 40 years since the last human went to the moon, Mars is now the new frontier. We have still not been able to answer questions about whether is, or has ever been, possible on Mars, which is why the UAE, US, China and India, are preparing missions to explore the planet. We now need to attract young people to explore the planet further,” said John-Yves Le Gall, president at the International Astronautical Federation, a space advocacy organisation.