UAE launches future foresight platform

The UAE future foresight platform will support the execution of the country’s strategy to anticipate opportunities and challenges in vital fields, analyse them and execute long-term pre-emptive plans to achieve national goals.

The website – uaefutureforesight.ae — includes sections that demonstrate international efforts and directions taken in the field of future foresight. It provides sources, research, reports and international and local scientific references that will enrich the knowledge of those interested in the future and improve the level of awareness among government authorities, enabling them to apply their skills to their daily tasks.