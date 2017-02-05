UAE, Jordan agree to boost ties

Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Sunday received Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, at the Ministry.
During the meeting, the ministers discussed cooperation and possible ways to boost and develop it on all levels. They also exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments and other issues of mutual concern.
Welcoming the Jordanian minister, Shaikh Abdullah stressed the UAE’s keenness on strengthening cooperation with Jordan across various fields.
He emphasised the depth of the UAE-Jordanian relations and both countries’ interests in developing them continuously.
Safadi lauded the leading position of the UAE regionally and internationally and reaffirmed his countries’ enthusiasm on developing cooperation with UAE in various fields.
The meeting was attended by Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.