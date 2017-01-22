We fully support India in fighting terror, says UAE envoy

Asked about the role UAE, which is seen as a “key interlocutor” by India, could play in conveying Indian concerns to Pakistan over terrorism emanating from there, Al Banna said: “We listen to them (Indian authorities). We coordinate with them and will be more than willing whenever we are asked by the Indian side to assist or interfere or take any action for betterment of our relationship”.

He also said that they would work closely with India in Afghanistan where five UAE diplomats were killed earlier this month in a terror attack. Noting that investigations were still on to find out those responsible for the attack, he said, "we will take our revenge (once we know the culprits)." Al Banna also pitched for closer collaboration between the two countries in dealing with terror groups like Daesh.










