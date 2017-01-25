UAE investors mull options in India

Mirakhur said that although in the past, and in certain sectors, investors had faced difficulties, the government has since taken notice of those issues, and many sectors have reviewed their policies and are looking into how to improve and protect investors. “For example, in the roads and highways sector, with the new projects that have come, the way contracts are being made ensures that they are not one-sided,” she explained. “The agreement will look after the interests of both parties and there has been a government directive, especially for that,” she added.

Invest India is a government initiative under the Ease of Doing Business programme, mandated with facilitating processes for investors, and working closely with them from the start to help in various government-related issues, building relations, licences, interpretation of policies, etc. “We serve as a bridge between the private sector and the bureaucracy. We also work with companies in India for policy advocacy, as well as with the government to ensure that things are changing. We aim to fix the negatives of past experiences, and our job is to ensure that nobody goes through that again. The aim is to roll out the red carpet,” Mirakhur said. — With inputs from WAM









