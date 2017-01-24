UAE investments in India likely to go up

“India is a large and fast-growing emerging market economy which is forecast to become the world’s fifth largest economy this year, overtaking the UK in terms of total GDP size. The Indian economy offers a broad range of investment opportunities for UAE assets, in a wide range of sectors such as infrastructure projects, real estate developments, energy projects and tourism,” said Rajiv Biswas, Asia Pacific chief economist at IHS Global Insight based in London.

He said India is seeking large foreign capital inflows to accelerate economic development, while the UAE is seeking to diversify its economy into a wider range of industries. “There is a strong complementary economic relationship between UAE and India,” he said. The Abu Dhabi government has recently merged two of its biggest companies, Mubadala and International Petroleum Investment Company, to create an international investment powerhouse with combined assets of $125 billion to boost its investments across the globe. “The slump in world oil and gas prices since 2014 has highlighted the importance for the UAE and other Gulf nations to diversify their economies and create new growth industries,” said Biswas. Oil prices have plunged by more than 50 per cent in the last two years forcing many Gulf countries to increase their source of income from non-oil related industries and through investments outside the country.









