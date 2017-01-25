UAE, India take ties to new level with 14 deals

The first of the agreements — on a comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and India — was exchanged by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Manohar Parikkar, Indian Minister of Defence. The partnership, in development since the visits of Modi to the UAE in November 2015 and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed to India last February, substantially elevates mutual relations, the Indian prime minister said. “We have shaped an ambitious road map of engagement to make our comprehensive strategic partnership purposeful and action oriented. The agreement that was exchanged just now has institutionalised this understanding,” he said.

Modi also underscored the significance of the agreement on oil storage facility and said: “Our energy partnership is an important bridge in our linkages. It contributes to our energy security ... His Highness and I discussed ways to transform our energy ties in a strategic direction through specific projects and proposals. In this regard, long-term supply contracts and establishment of joint ventures in the energy sector can be beneficial avenues.” An agreement on institutional cooperation on maritime transport, exchanged between Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, is expected to simplify customs and other formalities and enable shipping companies in both countries to enter into further arrangements for sustainable trading. Highlighting the potential for mutual growth in the infrastructure and transport sector, Modi said several Indian companies were interested in helping build the infrastructure for the World Expo 2020 in Dubai. “We regard the UAE as an important partner in India’s growth story. I particularly welcome UAE’s interest in investing in India’s infrastructure sector,” he said.









