UAE and India: A relationship going stronger

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by senior cabinet colleagues and a high-level official and business delegation, paid a two-day state visit to India. This is his second official visit to India after a gap of 33 years. The landmark visit ended on a high note with the announcement of deals worth more than $20 billion signed by UAE and Indian firms, mostly in the real estate sector.

June 06, 2007 Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs met in New Delhi, Indian Minister of External Affairs Pranab Mukherjee, at the end of the ninth meeting of UAE-India Joint Committee. Shaikh Abdullah and his Indian counterpart reviewed the bilateral relations and discussed ways of bolstering the relations especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, culture and education. May 13, 2008 Pranab Mukherjee, Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited UAE. India urged UAE and Gulf investors to take part in an estimated $500 billion worth of infrastructure projects the country planned to launch. March 11, 2010 Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited India and met the Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The two leaders discussed economic, political, regional and international issues and the ways to enhance peace and stability, especially in flashpoint areas around the globe. November 21, 2010 Indian president Pratibha Patil arrived on a five-day official visit the UAE. The two countries agreed to work together in the fields of food security and developing cheaper methods for water desalination. November 22, 2011 India and UAE signed two major bilateral agreements for exchange of prisoners and security cooperation in New Delhi. Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Interior signed the agreement on behalf of UAE. September 13, 2011 The UAE and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the recruitment of Indian workers in the UAE in accordance with legal rules and practices. June 27, 2011 Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs visited India. Shaikh Abdullah said, India and the UAE would cooperate in combating terrorism. In the area of defence, cooperation between two countries reached a new high with the first joint air exercise and the second meeting of joint defence cooperation committee. April 16, 2012 India and the UAE signed agreements to amend the double taxation avoidance treaty that paved way for sharing of tax-related information. May 18, 2012 India’s External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna and Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs agreed to set up a high-level joint task force to explore investment opportunities, especially in the energy sector. The two countries concurred on the need to play a greater role in the fight against the scourge of piracy that had been threatening the global trade passing through the Gulf of Aden off Somalia. April 4, 2012 India and UAE signed an agreement to streamline entry of Indian contract workers by an electronic contract registration and validation system. May 18, 2012 Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs visited India and held a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna. They discussed international, regional and bilateral issues and ways to boost trade ties. November 14, 2012 A Memorandum of Understanding on labour issues was signed between India and the UAE during the visit of Indian Minister of Overseas Indian Affairs Vayalar Ravi to the UAE. February 18, 2013 Indian Minister of Commerce, Industry and Textiles Anand Sharma led a delegation to the first meeting of a high level task force on investment in Abu Dhabi. May 26, 2013 P. Chidambaram, Indian Finance Minister, visited the UAE and held meetings with General Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. They agreed in principle to start talks on Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement (BIPA) and conclude it at the earliest. December 12, 2013 India and the UAE signed a crucial investment protection agreement in New Delhi, with the UAE expected to invest $2 billion (Dh7.34 billion) in Indian infrastructure projects. The BIPA was signed by UAE Foreign Minister Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid. November 11, 2014 Sushma Swaraj, Indian External Affairs Minister, arrived a three-day visit to the UAE. She held talks with UAE Foreign Affairs Minster Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. August 16, 2015 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived a two-day visit to the UAE. He held talks with Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. September 3, 2015 Reem Ibrahim Al Hashemi, UAE Minister of State, inaugurates the UAE-India Business forum, organised by the UAE embassy in New Delhi in collaboration with the Indian government and the Confederation of Indian Industry. September 3, 2015 The UAE and India signed five Memorandums of Understanding (MoU)s to strengthen bilateral relations following the visit of Foreign Minister Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India. Shaikh Abdullah attended the 11th session of the two-day meeting of India-UAE Joint Commission for Technical and Economic Cooperation in New Delhi. He also met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Indian ministers. September 28, 2015 The UAE delegation led by Dr Khalifa Al Rumaithi, chairman of the UAE Space Agency visited the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) to discuss opportunities for cooperation. October 12, 2015 Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, arrived on a two-day visit to the UAE. She attended a meeting of India-UAE High Level Task Force on Investment in Abu Dhabi. November 15, 2015 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrived a two-day visit to the UAE. He urged the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (Adia) to invest in India’s National Infrastructure and Investment Fund (NIIF). February 10, 2016 A high-powered UAE delegation led by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived in New Delhi at the start of a three-day state visit. April 07, 2016 The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that UAE citizens, whose sole purpose to visit India is tourism can benefit from the E-Tourist Visa scheme (ETV) introduced by the Indian embassy. May 23, 2016 Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar held a meeting with Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and discussed bilateral relations and ways to bolster them. They discussed cooperation in the fields of defence and military. October 19, 2016 The India-UAE relations were further strengthened with the opening of the Consulate General of the UAE in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of Indian state of Kerala.










