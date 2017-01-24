UAE and Bollywood: A relationship set in celluloid

“Abu Dhabi is perfect location for Indian filmmakers because of its proximity to India, our range of filming locations, the facilities and crew members we have to ensure work is done to the highest standard and, of course, the attractive 30 per cent rebate offered by the Abu Dhabi Film Commission on the value of production and post production work undertaken in Abu Dhabi,” said Maryam Al Mheiri, Acting CEO of twofour54, over e-mail.

John Abraham and Akshay Kumar also filmed locally, shooting the action-packed Dishoom and the comedy Welcome Back. Arjun Kumar, associate producer of Welcome Back, said that compared to destinations such as Bangkok in Thailand, the UAE wins “hands down”. “But I only wish there was a federal rebate scheme, a subsidy which is centralised,” he said. While Abu Dhabi offers up to 30 per cent payback, Dubai currently offers incentives such as rebates on hotel stay, visa and transport. Akshay Kumar said the Abu Dhabi desert was ideal for high-octane stunts in his thriller Baby. “We needed a terrain that looked raw and real… Abu Dhabi fit the bill,” said Kumar. His war drama, Airlift, shot extensively in Ras Al Khaimah, dressed up as Kuwait, in 2015. Producer Firoz A Nadiadwala, who shot Welcome Back here, praised Dubai’s governance and infrastructure. “We get the feel of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York and Hong Kong, all in Dubai,” said Nadiadwala. Mini Sarma, a line producer on films such as Happy New Year and Airlift, said the last three years have seen a boost in interest in the UAE. “Earlier, filmmakers thought of filming small portions or a few songs or a climax action scene. But now, the feelers I get are from mostly large production houses wanting to shoot a massive portion of their films here,” said Sarma. “Once you follow the rules here, the UAE government will extend all their support and co-operation,” she added. Zak from Ikon Art Production, a local company that assists media productions, said that 2017 will be a big year for Indian cinema in the UAE. “I will be involved in 10 or 15 films. This regions looks so grand and has such iconic locations like the Burj Khalifa, swanky hotels, towers and roads, that Indian filmmakers are attracted to it in no time,” said Zak. Emiratis smitten by Bollywood films Emirati Faisal Hadi, 33, is enchanted by the colour, the music and the unique story-telling of Bollywood films. “The Bollywood stories are deep and it’s so different from Hollywood and Arabic films. There are unexpected twists that make it so appealing. Even the style of story-telling is different and wonderful,” said Hadi, a government employee. This movie-buff has grown up on a staple of Hindi films and has a voracious appetite for Bollywood dramas dubbed in Arabic on television channels. “I love films by Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. The songs, the dance and the colour is so unique to that world,” he added. Hadi is not alone. He’s one of the many Emiratis who have been smitten by Bollywood films. Hindi films shot in the UAE Al Ain: Race Ras Al Khaimah: Airlift Abu Dhabi: Bang Bang!, Baby, Dishoom Dubai: Dabangg series, Happy New Year, Humari Adhuri Kahani, Welcome, Welcome Back, Om Jai Jagdish, Do Knot Disturb, Love Story 2050, Lahu Ke Do Rang, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.









