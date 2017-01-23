Strategic partnership with India is above all, UAE minister says

In order to defeat terrorism, the minister said, extremist forces need to be undermined. “The UAE always believes that there is a relationship between extremism and terrorism. What we need to do in our fight against terrorism is to undermine and confront extremist forces in various ways, as how they deal with women and how they present view of Islam and the way they want to impose ultraorthodox conservatism on society. All these things are basically the foundation that leads to terrorism,” Dr Gargash said.

“We can combat with terrorism by three things. First is security cooperation, this is essential because it is extremely important to share information and understand who these cells are. Second is to block the money trail because these organisations cannot move without funding their operation. Third is counter narrative that means you need to tackle some of the extremist who have been much more active in using modern media like Twitter,” he said. UAE working to counter extremism The UAE is committed to countering extremism in all forms, an official said on Monday. Talking to to Asia News International, Maqsoud Kruse, the executive director of Hedayah, the Abu Dhabi-based International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism (CVE), said the country is developing a national strategy to counter violent extremism. “When we talk about countering violent extremism, we talk about prevention, when we talk about community engagement, we talk about community actors whether it is women, families and parents. When we talk about community policing, we talk about community leaders, religious leaders and cultural leaders. It is engaging the society because at the end of the day we all are part of the solution,” Kruse told ANI. Talking about youngsters being recruited by terrorist groups, he said young men and women go through the “process of radicalisation” and end up in killing people or killing their own selves. He emphasised on the need to deradicalise the fighters who have succeeded in returning to their homes and the ways to integrate them back into the societies.









