Sports played big role in UAE-India ties

Waleed, who is the son of Abdul Rehman Bukhatir, the person responsible for bringing international cricket to the UAE, also added: “The very fact that the UAE was chosen to host the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL) shows the strong relationship we have with India. The IPL was held here due to the support from Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan who is the chairman of Emirates Cricket Board. Our government has been supportive of cricket, and Indians have always been welcomed to play here. This has also helped many UAE nationals take up cricket. His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, being invited as the chief guest for the Indian Republic Day is a great moment in the ties between the two countries.”