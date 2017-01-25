Oil storage deal to boost India’s energy security

In addition, there is the issue of an oil price shock that could occur as prices creep upward. India has not been as successful implementing fuel efficiency as Western countries, and could face economic stagnation from rapidly rising prices, according to Justin Dargin, an energy expert at Oxford University in London.

“A large jump in oil prices is the biggest threat at the moment, more than an actual oil export stoppage. Additionally, strategic storage facilities in India could be the basis for a subsequent pan-Asian oil storage cooperation that could coordinate scheduled releases in the event of a regional disruption,” said Dargin. He also said demand, supply gap in India is growing year on year on year, while domestic production has plateaued and the oil held at India’s storage facilities would be able to meet India’s emergency storage requirements for at least 10 days. Adnoc is also exploring options to supply crude oil to West Bengal’s Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd’s (HPL) new refinery in Kolkata, which will have a consumption capacity of 300,000 barrels of oil per day. UAE is the fifth largest supplier of oil to India with imports touching 14.81 million tonnes of crude oil in 2015-16.









