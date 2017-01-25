New impetus in UAE-India relations with 14 agreements

"We regard the UAE as an important partner in India’s growth story. I particularly welcome UAE’s interest in investing in India’s infrastructure sector. We are working to connect institutional investors in the UAE with our National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. I also shared with His Highness the interest of Indian companies to be a partner in infrastructure projects for the World Expo 2020 in Dubai. The UAE can benefit by linking with our growth in manufacturing and services. We can jointly tap abundant opportunities in our initiatives aimed at building digital economy, human capital and smart urbanisation in India. We are also encouraging and facilitating business and industry of both countries to increase the quality and quantum bilateral trade. The agreement on trade remedies signed today would strengthen our trade partnership further," he said.

An agreement exchanged between Mohammad Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Parikkar will also see both nations contribute to growing cooperation and synergies in the defence industries sector, which the Indian prime minster said had added "growing new dimensions to our relationship" and "will help steer our defence engagements in the right direction". He also said the role being played by both nations and their "growing engagement in countering violence and extremism is necessary for securing our societies". Among the other deals signed on Thursday were an MoU on cooperation in prevention and combating of human trafficking, an agreement on cooperation in the field of small and medium enterprises and innovation, a deal on technology development and cooperation in cyberspace between National Security Council and the National Electronic Security Authority of the UAE. Both sides also agreed to exempt mutual entry visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special and official passports. List of agreements 1. Comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and India 2. Technology development and cooperation in cyberspace 3. Cooperation in defence industry 4. Agreement on strategic oil storage and management 5. Institutional cooperation on maritime transport 6. Mutual recognition of certificates of competency as per STCW provisions 7. Bilateral cooperation in road transport and highways 8. MoU on prevention and combating of human trafficking 9. MoU on cooperation in small and medium industries and innovation 10. Partnership in agriculture and allied sectors 11. Mutual exemption of visa for diplomatic, special and official passport holders 12. Agreement on trade remedial measures 13. Cooperation on energy efficiency services 14. MoU on cooperation in programme exchange Chiranjib Sengupta is reporting from India on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit. Follow his coverage on gulfnews.com









