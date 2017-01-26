Mohammad, Mukherjee hail special relationship

Shaikh Mohammad continued to praise the strong relations between the two nations: “As never before, our relationship has reached impressive heights which bring me great satisfaction. In fact, I dare say that I look forward to seeing our relationship reach even more towering heights. I believe that the UAE with its unique development experience and Islamic and Arab background and India with its inimitable and successful development experience and its unique model of coexistence can work together to push for peace and stability in Asia and the Middle East. This makes me even more optimistic about the future of our relationship.”

The reception was attended by Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Shaikh Hamad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and other senior ministers and officials. From the Indian side, it was attended by a group of ministers and senior officials.









