Mohammad meets India President Mukherjee

He congratulated the Indian president and praised the depth of UAE-India relations and the great attention they receive from both leaderships.

Shaikh Mohammad and Mukherjee discussed bilateral ties between the UAE and India, stressing the importance of boosting existing areas of cooperation and developing new avenues for the best interest of the two nations. They also discussed the latest developments on both the regional and international stage, and exchanged views about a number of topics of common interest. Shaikh Mohammad conveyed greetings from President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Indian president and people.









