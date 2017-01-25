Mohammad Bin Zayed accorded grand reception in New Delhi

He also wrote in the guest book, “In the history of nations and the memory of peoples, there are immortal personalities and symbols that brought about major transformations in the march of their countries, personalities that were not deterred by challenges and obstacles from accomplishing national objectives in order to achieve a better life for their people. In modern history, the noble values and human principles of the late Gandhi and Zayed will remain a source of inspiration for successive generations to spread love, peace and harmony between peoples, inspire the spirit of ambition, and aspirations for a brighter future.”

Shaikh Mohammad viewed a collection of well-known quotations and sayings by Gandhi and received a commemorative gift at the site. He toured the garden courtyard, where he watered the friendship tree which had been planted by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan at the Raj Ghat Square during his official visit to India in 1975, and another planted by him during his visit to India in February last year. The garden includes a number of trees planted by world leaders. Shaikh Mohammad was accompanied by Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Shaikh Hamad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and other senior officials.









