Indian skydives to celebrate UAE-India ties against terrorism

Among the benefits of strengthened cooperation during the leader’s visit, he believes the UAE-India joint move against terrorism is the major reason of celebrations. “The young Emiratis and Indians uphold their national value of religious tolerance and resist the propaganda of extremists by practising tolerance in their lives. When their governments join hands against extremism and terrorism we have to celebrate,” said an elated Ahmad who is from the South Indian state of Kerala.

"Like any other young men, I am also concerned about the growing threat of terrorism." India and the UAE, being prominent nations in South Asia and the Middle East, respectively, he said this anti-terrorism cooperation can ensure peace in these regions. His thoughts on Indian-Emirati camaraderie in tolerance emerged from his workplace — HSE (health safety and environment) department at Gasco, an oil company in Abu Dhabi, where he has been working for three-and-a-half years. "Most of my colleagues are Emiratis, who treat their Indian colleagues equally, irrespective of their religion or status. There are Hindus, Christians and Muslims among Indians who get equal respect from them," Ahmad explained. "I felt happy about the UAE's decision to grant land for constructing a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. It just reflects this nation's tolerant tradition," Ahmad said.










