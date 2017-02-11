Indian governments ignore expatriates, says CPM leader

He highlighted the fact that a privately owned Indian radio station was allotted 200-kilowatt transmission capacity by the UAE government. “…Whereas I understand that privately owned radio stations in India are allotted just five kilowatt [transmission capacity] only.”

About the current media scene, Achuthanandan said, there was criticism that globalisation [neo-liberal economic policies] has influenced the media. “This criticism is not baseless. Media often ignores problems of the common people,” the leader told a packed audience at National Theatre in Abu Dhabi. The popular leader, who often courts controversy by criticising his own party leadership, did not touch any political developments back home in his speech. V.T. Balaram, a Congress lawmaker from Kerala, also addressed the event that celebrated the first anniversary of the radio station. Chandrasenan, director of the station, M.A. Yousuf Ali, managing director of Lulu Group, also spoke on the occasion. During his two-day visit, Achuthanandan also addressed a gathering at Kerala Social Centre in the capital on Saturday afternoon.









