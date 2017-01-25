Indian community to celebrate UAE- India fest from Thursday

“The unprecedented grand welcome extended by Indian leaders to His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan [Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces] and subsequent bilateral deals signed by both nations has delighted the Indian and Emirati communities in Abu Dhabi,” Thomas Varghese, honorary president of the ISC, told Gulf News on Wednesday.

The ISC’s annual event has been renamed UAE-India Fest Season-7 to celebrate the state visit of Shaikh Mohammad to India as the chief guest on Indian Republic Day. Varghese said the ISC was fully geared up to receive more than 30,000 visitors in the next three days. Emirati and Indian dignitaries will attend the official inauguration of the festival at 8pm on Thursday. “The local authorities have extended all support for the successful organisation of the event,” Varghese said. The event will celebrate the diversity of Indian culture, music and food. Emirati cuisine, art and cultural performances such as Khaleeji dance, Ayalah dance and Tanoora are also part of the festival. Renowned regional and international performers will entertain the audience with music and art performances. Business houses will showcase and sell their products and services ranging from ethnic clothes and jewellery to diverse Indian cuisine. On Thursday, the event will be held from 5pm to 11.30pm, on Friday from 4pm to 11.30pm and on Saturday from 4pm to 11.30pm. Entry ticket priced at Dh10 is valid for three days and eligible for the mega raffle draw for Renault Duster car and 24 other prizes.









