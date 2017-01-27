Indian businessmen in UAE applaud deepening UAE-India ties

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, managing director of VPS Healthcare, said: “The mood between the two countries has been tremendous. The affection of the two leaders has changed the whole scenario between India and the UAE … The platform is set for investors to come to India and look out for opportunities.”

Watch: Dr Azad Moopen, chairman of Aster Healthcare, on the deepening ties between UAE and India, and reactions to the the raft of new agreements signed between them. (by Chiranjib Sengupta/Gulf News)

While applauding the ease of doing business in the UAE, he said India should also ensure that foreign investors face no hurdles in setting up new ventures. “The Indian government seems to be very excited about new investment coming in and they seem to be willing to ensure that when the money comes here it is protected and they get the best returns. The same holds true for Indian companies keen to invest in the UAE — the UAE has always been a great place to do business, especially due to its ease of doing business. So India should have the same thing in mind — of keeping it as simple as possible when it comes to doing business,” he told Gulf News.