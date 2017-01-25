India’s assurance to ‘ring fence’ UAE investments to boost confidence

“We will try to see whether we can ring fence some of their investors without diluting the main cases, because there are Indians also involved in these cases, given the restriction and given the fact that our judiciary will have to work with them so that we have early resolution of these cases,” Amar Sinha, Secretary, Economic Relations in the Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters in New Delhi.

The UAE companies that are facing issues in India with regard to their investments include telecom firm Etisalat, marine terminals developer DP World, Emaar in realty and Tawa in the energy sector. Following a Supreme Court order cancelling its 13 telecom licences, Etisalat exited from India operations and has sought refund of the licence fee as well as bank guarantees, a report by PTI said. India’s Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri said in several cases, there has been “tangible progress” and many of ‘legacy cases’ have been resolved by the high-level task force that was established after the last visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to India last year.









