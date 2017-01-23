'Emirati troops march in India shows UAE’s love for peace'

Al Tunaiji, 60, said his family in Ras Al Khaimah had links with India many years back. “My father was a sailor who used to travel to Calicut [now Kozhikode] in Kerala for trade. I was a little boy then. I remember that he [father] had told me about his trips to Calicut to bring spices, clothes, food and many other things.” That link vanished when he was growing up as the situation changed when oil was discovered in the Gulf.

Ras Al Khaimah as a maritime power had strong relations with India. Ras Al Khaimah’s navy had successfully resisted the incursions by the British East India Company, at least twice in the past, he said. Al Tunaiji had left Ras Al Khaimah for Abu Dhabi at the age of 16. He went to Syria for studies and joined the UAE Navy after returning. “Then, I was trained in Pakistan Naval Academy where I got award for the best cadet.”









