UAE, Guinea to boost partnership in clean energy

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, received President Alpha Conde of Guinea on Monday.
Conde extended an invitation to Shaikh Mohammad to visit Guinea. The Vice-President accepted the invitation and promised to visit Guinea in due time.
The two leaders explored ways to enhance cooperation and build investment partnership in the areas of clean energy generated from rivers that are abundant in Guinea and Africa in general, as well as in mineral resources, infrastructure and other sectors of high economic feasibility.
Shaikh Mohammad said the UAE spares no effort to enhance its relations with various countries in the world and providing technical assistance and human expertise for countries in need.
Conde praised the role of Emirates airlines in extending bridges of cultural and tourist links between the UAE and Guinea linking Dubai airports and the Conakry airport as well as helping increase trade between the two countries.
Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, were present.