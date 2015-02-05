UAE Government launches smart platform

The platform can be accessed through the following link: http://www.uaefutureforesight.ae. It will serve as a reference for documenting the UAE’s efforts in designing the future, developing national capabilities and consolidating a culture for shaping the future. In order to achieve these objectives, the platform provides resources that hone expertise, transforming them into primary skills in the field of daily governmental work. This will help keep abreast with changes and anticipate challenges.