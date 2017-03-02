UAE Armed Forces is bulwark of nation: Mohammad

"Our brave armed forces are fully ready and have a solid will to defend the homeland and preserve its security and its higher interests at anytime and anywhere with effective participation in defending Arab security and to support the fraternal Arab counties that have been given its commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan," said Shaikh Mohammad, on the occasion of the Hosn Al-Ittihad (Union Fortress), a public live military demonstration.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi added, "the UAE Armed Forces have proven their unique ability to carry out its mandated tasks, both in cases of responding to assault, to stand by the side of right, justice and legitimacy, or to face the forces of extremism and terrorism, as well as safeguard peace and stability in various regions around the world.'' He also stated that the UAE Armed Forces have received global appreciation due to their professionalism, efficiency and the ethical principles. Shaikh Mohammad emphasised that the latest standard of modernisation of the UAE Armed Forces was a result of extensive efforts and the deep and far-sighted vision of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and sustained by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It focusses on preparing the forces to be highly qualified to help them discharge their sacred duty in defending the homeland. He added that the vision also aims to secure the latest weapons and the world’s most advanced defence technology — in air, land or sea — and to provide the latest training programmes and joint exercises taught at regional and international military schools. The UAE’s message to the whole world is one of peace, Shaikh Mohammad stressed, but having power is the best guarantee to preserving peace because weaker countries tempt others to assault them. Top priority “That is why the country sees developing and modernising the Armed Forces as a top priority, and will continue to move in this direction as the challenges and risks around the world require the highest levels of vigilance,'' he said. Organised by the UAE Armed Forces, the "Union Fortress" Live Military Demonstration was staged on the Abu Dhabi Corniche for the first time. The event showcased the courage, dedication and professionalism of the nation’s highly trained soldiers as they engaged in a sophisticated, sea-borne hostage rescue including helicopters, F16s and tactical submarines. The maritime and airborne operations were accompanied by engagements on and around the Abu Dhabi corniche. The event highlighted the world-class tactical and strategic professionalism of brave men and women in uniform as they confronted a very real potential maritime threat. The joint exercise encompassed all branches of the UAE Armed Forces, focusing on the highly-trained rapid-response force of the Presidential Guard as the ground force, supported by the Joint Aviation Command, Navy, Air Force, Air Defence and Army. Highlights included: a high-altitude, low-opening (HALO) military freefall jump from an aircraft into the corniche; a submarine inserting highly-trained special forces; a rapid maritime assault; helicopters carrying snipers on over-watch; all supported by F16s offering close-air-support in a dramatic fly-by. More from Government Mohammad appoints State Security chief

