UAE and Romania discuss cooperation

BUCHAREST: Shaikh Ahmad Ali Al Mualla, UAE Ambassador to Romania, and Victor Dragusin, Mayor of Romanian City of Alexandria, on Thursday discussed means of boosting cooperation between the UAE and Romania in various fields.
During the meeting, held at the UAE Embassy in Bucharest, the two sides commended the friendship relations between the UAE and Romania.
The UAE ambassador expressed his willingness to make every effort to enhance cooperation.
Dragusin highlighted his keenness to promote cooperation between the two sides, expressing his thanks and appreciation to the UAE ambassador for the hospitality.