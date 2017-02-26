UAE ambassador to Canada meets officials in British Columbia

ABU DHABI: Mohammad Saif Hilal Al Shehi, UAE Ambassador to Canada, has held meetings with a number of senior officials and ministers in the Canadian province of British Columbia.
In a series of meetings held at the headquarters of the province’s parliament, the UAE Ambassador met with Rich Coleman, British Columbia’s Deputy Premier, Norm Letnick, Minister of Agriculture, Teresa Wat, Minister of International Trade, Steve Thomson, Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources, Bill Bennett, Minister of Energy and Mines, Andrew Wilkinson, Minister of Education and Linda Reid, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.
The two sides discussed ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and British Columbia in all fields in the common interest of both parties.